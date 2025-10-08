Two Northampton men arrested after Bronze Age gold jewellery stolen from National Museum in Wales

Two men from Northampton have been arrested after Bronze Age gold jewellery was stolen from a museum in Wales.

The men – aged 43 and 50 – were arrested on Tuesday October 7 and remain in police custody in the county.

The arrests came after a burglary at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff, which was reported at around 12.30am on Monday October 6.

According to South Wales Police – the force investigating the incident – several items, including Bronze Age gold jewellery, were stolen from a display case in the main building. Searches are continuing for the stolen items.

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “These two arrests are a hugely significant development in the investigation.

“We would like to thank the museum for their continued support, Northamptonshire Police, and members of the public who responded to our appeal for information.”

An Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales spokesperson added: “We are pleased to hear this significant development in the investigation. We are hugely grateful to South Wales Police for the speed in which they have responded to this incident and will continue to work with them on their ongoing enquiries.

“Once again, we’d like to thank our staff, the local community and the wider public for their support whilst we have been responding to this incident.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police on quoting incident number: 2500319252, or online here: https://www.south-wales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/. Alternatively, contact Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.