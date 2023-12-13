Two men attempt to get boy to enter their van in Northamptonshire village
Two men spoke to a boy in a Northamptonshire village and indicated for him to get into their van.
The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (December 12) when a boy was walking in Courteenhall Road, Blisworth near the junction with Connegar Leys.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A black van pulled up to the kerb and two men got out and spoke to the boy, indicating he should get in their vehicle.
“The boy did not engage with the pair and made his way home safely, with the incident reported to police shortly after 4pm.
“It is believed a younger woman was in the vehicle but she did not get out or speak to the boy.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000763618.
Police say officers are conducting increased “reassurance” patrols, including sharing safety advice with schools. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.