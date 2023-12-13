Two men attempt to get boy to enter their van in Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men spoke to a boy in a Northamptonshire village and indicated for him to get into their van.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (December 12) when a boy was walking in Courteenhall Road, Blisworth near the junction with Connegar Leys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A black van pulled up to the kerb and two men got out and spoke to the boy, indicating he should get in their vehicle.

The suspicious incident took place in Blisworth.

“The boy did not engage with the pair and made his way home safely, with the incident reported to police shortly after 4pm.

“It is believed a younger woman was in the vehicle but she did not get out or speak to the boy.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000763618.