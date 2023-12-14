Police believe man identified in suspicious incident in Northants village was 'speaking to third party not young boy'

The man will be interviewed “more fully” by police today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man identified in an investigation into a suspicious incident in a Northamptonshire village is believed to have been talking to a “third party, not a young boy”, police have said.

The incident where it appeared two men in a black van attempted to get a young boy to enter their vehicle in Courteenhall Road, Blisworth was reported to police on Tuesday (December 12) after it happened at around 3.40pm. The boy made his way home safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police then made an appeal on Wednesday (December 13) asking for witnesses to the incident to come forward and reassured the local community that increased patrols were taking place.

Police now believe the man in question was speaking to a third party rather than a boy.

Following the appeal, a man was identified, and police now believe he was talking to a third party rather than the boy.

A police spokesperson said: “We believe this incident was reported in good faith but having spoken to the man we identified, it appears he may have been speaking to a third party and not the boy as he walked by.

“Officers will be interviewing the man more fully about the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the concern reports of this nature cause to communities, and especially young people and their parents and guardians.

“Officers will always take such reports seriously and work quickly to establish the facts and, where necessary, take action.”

The man is due to attend a voluntary interview today (Thursday, December 14).