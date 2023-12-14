Police believe man identified in suspicious incident in Northants village was 'speaking to third party not young boy'
A man identified in an investigation into a suspicious incident in a Northamptonshire village is believed to have been talking to a “third party, not a young boy”, police have said.
The incident where it appeared two men in a black van attempted to get a young boy to enter their vehicle in Courteenhall Road, Blisworth was reported to police on Tuesday (December 12) after it happened at around 3.40pm. The boy made his way home safely.
Northamptonshire Police then made an appeal on Wednesday (December 13) asking for witnesses to the incident to come forward and reassured the local community that increased patrols were taking place.
Following the appeal, a man was identified, and police now believe he was talking to a third party rather than the boy.
A police spokesperson said: “We believe this incident was reported in good faith but having spoken to the man we identified, it appears he may have been speaking to a third party and not the boy as he walked by.
“Officers will be interviewing the man more fully about the matter.
“We appreciate the concern reports of this nature cause to communities, and especially young people and their parents and guardians.
“Officers will always take such reports seriously and work quickly to establish the facts and, where necessary, take action.”
The man is due to attend a voluntary interview today (Thursday, December 14).
Police have confirmed they are no longer seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.