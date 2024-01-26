News you can trust since 1931
Two men appear at Northampton Crown Court to face furnishing VAT return charges

They are both due to appear before another crown court next month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
Two men have appeared at Northampton Crown Court to face furnishing VAT return charges.

Howard Grossman and Bhimjiyani Sharad appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (January 25) for mention in their VAT case.

Grossman, of Caldecott Gardens, Bushey, is charged with four counts of furnishing a return for the purposes of VAT, with intent to deceive, together with Sharad. The charges relate to incidents in 2014, according to court papers.

Howard Grossman leaving Northampton Magistrates Court on June 19, 2023.Howard Grossman leaving Northampton Magistrates Court on June 19, 2023.
Similarly, Sharad, of Headstone Lane, Harrow, faces the same charges together with Grossman. The charges also relate to incidents in 2014.

The next hearing date for both defendants has been set for February 5, 2024 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Grossman, aged 62, and Sharad, aged 68, have both been remanded on bail.

In November last year, Grossman, alongside former MP David Mackintosh, was found not guilty of two counts of withholding information, namely the person or body making donations with intent to deceive, from the treasurer of a registered party, after a trial at Warwick Crown Court.