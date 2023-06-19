Two men appear at Northampton Magistrates Court charged over VAT returns

Two men have appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court this afternoon (June 19) to face charges relating to VAT returns.

Howard Grossman, aged 61, of Caldecott Gardens, Bushey, appeared in court alongside co-defendant Sharad Bhimjiyani, aged 67, of Headstone Lane, Harrow, for the first hearing relating to these offences.

Grossman has been charged, together with Bhimjiyani, with furnishing four returns for the purposes of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 – which were false in a material particular, with the intent to deceive.

Howard Grossman leaving Northampton Magistrates Court this afternoon (June 19).

They face four charges, as outlined below.

On or about 17/01/2014 at Bushey in the county of Hertfordshire, with intent to deceive, furnished a return for the purposes of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 which was false in a material particular, namely it stated that in relation to 1st LAND LIMITED: a) The VAT due in the period 16th August 2013 to 30th November 2013 on sales and other outputs was NIL; and b) The total value of sales and all other outputs excluding any VAT in the period of 16th August 2013 to 30th November 2013 was NIL.

On or about 13/03/2014 at Bushey in the county of Hertfordshire, furnished a return for the purposes of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 which was false in a material particular, namely it stated that in relation to 1st LAND LIMITED: a) The VAT due in the period 1st December 2013 to 28th February 2014 on sales and other outputs was £21,800; and b) The total value of sales and all other outputs excluding any VAT in the period 1st December 2013 to 28th February 2014 was £109,000.

On or about 19/06/2014 at Bushey in the county of Hertfordshire, with intent to deceive, furnished a return for the purposes of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 which was false in a material particular, namely it stated in relation to 1st LAND LIMITED: a) The VAT due tin the period 1st March 2014 to 31st May 2014 on sales and other outputs was NIL; and b) The total value of sales and all other outputs excluding any VAT in the period 1st March 2014 to 31st May 2014 was NIL.

On or about 11/09/2014 at Bushey in the county of Hertfordshire, with intent to deceive, furnished a return for the purposes of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 which was false in a material particular, namely it stated in relation to 1st LAND LIMITED: a) The VAT due in the period 1st June 2014 to 31st August 2014 on sales and other outputs was NIL; and b) The total value of sales and all outputs excluding any VAT in the period 1st June 2014 to 31st August 2014 was NIL 'Contrary to section 72(3)(a) and (4) of the Value Added Tax Act 1994.'