A trial date has been set for a driver who pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 76-year-old in a Northamptonshire village.

Derren Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 7, after previously pleading not guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol.

The 50-year-old’s charge relates to the death of 76-year-old Keith Turnidge in Bridge Street, Weedon on June 8, 2023.

At the latest crown court hearing, a trial date was set for August 17, 2026. Goddard was released on bail.