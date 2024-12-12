Man, 50, pleads not guilty to causing death of 76-year-old following collision in Northamptonshire village

A 50-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol, following a collision in a Northamptonshire village.

Derren Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier today, Thursday, December 12.

The 50-year-old appeared to face one count of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol, in relation to the death of 76-year-old Keith Turnidge in Bridge Street, Weedon on June 8, 2023.

Goddard entered a not guilty plea and was released on bail ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, which is due to take place on January 16, 2025.

Mr Turnidge was killed after he was hit by a Mini Cooper car while he sat on a bench at around 6.20pm. He was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, but unfortunately died on August 11.