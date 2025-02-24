Trial date set for 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trial date has been set for a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Northampton.

Arilleus Wright, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (Monday, February 24) via video link from HMP Lincoln after being charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in relation to the stabbing of a 29-year-old man in Monarch Road, Kingsthorpe, on Wednesday, February 5.

A 17-year-old Northampton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, also appeared via video link from a young offenders' institution after being charged with attempted murder on Monday (February 10).

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane set a plea date for May 2 and a trial date for July 28. Both were remanded in custody.

Pictures from the scene where a 29-year-old man was stabbed in Monarch Road, Kingsthorpe on Wednesday February 5.

The victim, who suffered a single stab wound to the chest, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery. Medics say he is expected to recover from his injury.