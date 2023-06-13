Travellers move out of county after two encampments set up in Northampton in two days

Travellers have moved out of the county, police confirm after two camps were spotted in Northampton over two days.

An encampment of around ten caravans was set up on Far Cotton Recreational Ground on Sunday evening (June 11) before Northamptonshire Police asked them to move at around 1.45pm on Monday (June 12).

Another camp was then set up on Brixworth’s St David's park on Monday.

The camp set up on Far Cotton recreational ground on Monday (June 12).

Now a convoy of caravans has moved out of the county, towards Leicestershire.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said on Tuesday (June 13): “An unauthorised encampment was set up in Brixworth yesterday afternoon however, it was a very brief stay before they travelled on to Leicestershire.”