News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash

Travellers move out of county after two encampments set up in Northampton in two days

Around ten caravans were seen on a Northampton rec over the weekend
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST

Travellers have moved out of the county, police confirm after two camps were spotted in Northampton over two days.

An encampment of around ten caravans was set up on Far Cotton Recreational Ground on Sunday evening (June 11) before Northamptonshire Police asked them to move at around 1.45pm on Monday (June 12).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another camp was then set up on Brixworth’s St David's park on Monday.

The camp set up on Far Cotton recreational ground on Monday (June 12).The camp set up on Far Cotton recreational ground on Monday (June 12).
The camp set up on Far Cotton recreational ground on Monday (June 12).
Most Popular

Now a convoy of caravans has moved out of the county, towards Leicestershire.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said on Tuesday (June 13): “An unauthorised encampment was set up in Brixworth yesterday afternoon however, it was a very brief stay before they travelled on to Leicestershire.”

West Northamptonshire Council also confirmed this morning that officers were on site with police in Brixworth on Monday and its traveller unit was liasing with police to find appropriate action to take.