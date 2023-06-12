News you can trust since 1931
Watch as police move large group of travellers off of popular park in busy Northampton neigbourhood

The travellers arrived at the park on Sunday evening (June 11)
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

Police have moved a large group of travellers off of a popular park in a busy Northampton neighbourhood.

Travellers have vacated Far Cotton Recreation Ground at about 1.45pm today (Monday, June 12) after Northamptonshire Police asked them to move.

The Chron understands a convoy of around ten caravans descended on the park yesterday evening (Sunday, June 11).

Pictures from the scene at around 1.45pm today (Monday)Pictures from the scene at around 1.45pm today (Monday)
Pictures from the scene at around 1.45pm today (Monday)
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following an unauthorised encampment on the playing fields at Towcester Road, Northampton, today (June 12), we served a section 61 notice, which gives the police the power to direct an encampment to leave the site. Those who set up camp have now moved off the site.”

It is not known where the travellers intend to go.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “I was contacted at 5.45am because the travellers had gained access to Far Cotton Rec. I contacted the police, traveller unit and council officers.

“The issue we have is that Far Cotton has experienced some very bad behaviour by some travellers in the past, so many things have happened.

"Residents are very nervous and concerned due to past bad experiences.”