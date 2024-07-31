Travellers descend on land next to country park after being kicked out of Northampton village by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of travellers have descended on to a patch of land right next to a country park and OAP bungalows in Northampton.

The group, believed to be a family, set up camp on green space next to Hunsbury Hill Country Park in West Hunsbury yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 30) and remains there today (Wednesday).

West Northants Council’s Traveller Unit said: “We can confirm that the group has been evicted by the police from their previous location and has moved to another location in Northampton [Hunsbury Hill Country Park].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (July 30), the travellers were evicted by police from their previous position at The Green in Hunsbury Meadows, just 1.5 miles away from their current location, where they had been since Friday (July 26).

Travellers have set up camp on land next to Hunsbury Hill Country Park

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Lee Flavell said: “Yesterday (July 30), the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team served notice under Section 60C of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act for an unauthorised encampment to leave parkland in the Hunsbury Meadows area. This was duly complied with, and the vehicles left the site.

“Officers continue to work with partners in the WNC Northamptonshire Traveller Unit and with communities to ensure a long-term solution is reached.

“Northamptonshire Police understand the concerns raised about unauthorised encampments and will exercise policing powers where possible and required. Anyone with concerns is asked to report them to us by calling 101 or going online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.”