Traveller family moved on from quiet village green in Northampton – but 'likely not going far'

A traveller family has reportedly been moved on by police from a quiet village green in Northampton.

The travellers set up camp on 'The Green' in Hunsbury Meadows on Friday afternoon (July 26) at around 2pm.

According to a Facebook post by Councillor Debbie Hammond of Hunsbury Meadows Parish Council, the relevant authorities were alerted immediately.

Councillor Hammond said: “The padlock was forcibly removed to gain entrance to the field. I reported this to the police. I also reported it to the [West Northants Council] Traveller Unit."

Travellers set up camp here at The Green in Hunsbury Meadows but have reportedly been moved on by police

Hunsbury Parish Council has stated that police served the travellers a notice to move on today (Tuesday), which they have complied with.

A HPC spokeswoman said: “I can advise that Police served them notice to move this morning and they have just left the site. No doubt our residents will be relieved. We now have to clear up, repair, and secure our meadow. We have asked West Northants Council to update the gate lock to something more indestructible and to heighten the bunding.

“Sadly, we don’t know where they are moving to but have been warned they are not going far. We hope they are not about to cause ours, or another resident community, such distress.”