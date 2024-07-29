Traveller family accused of allegedly 'breaking padlock' as they set up camp at quiet village green in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A traveller family has allegedly ‘broken a padlock’ and set up camp on a quiet village green in Northampton, according to a councillor in the area

The travellers moved onto the site at ‘The Green’ in Hunsbury Meadows on Friday afternoon (July 26) around 2pm.

According to a Facebook post by Councillor Debbie Hammond of Hunsbury Meadows Parish Council, the relevant authorities have been made aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Hammond said: “The padlock was forcibly removed to gain entrance to the field. I reported this to the police. I also reported it to the [West Northants Council] Traveller Unit. All relevant parties are aware, and yes, this is the same family that was moved on from Pineham Village. The family is well known to the authorities...and wishes to have a peaceful stay without disruption to any residents.

Travellers have set up camp at 'The Green' in Hunsbury Meadows

“Should there be any disturbance or acts of criminal damage to residents, they must be reported to 101, and you must obtain a crime reference number.

“This has been passed to the police inspector, and they will review the situation. The police will be doing regular patrols throughout the parish.

“Your patience in this matter would be greatly appreciated. We have done all that we can do.”

The caravans remain at the site today (Monday, July 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to Chronicle and Echo today (Monday), Hunsbury Meadows Parish Council called on West Northants Council’s Traveller Unit to take action before residents come into conflict.

The statement reads: “We are totally in the hands of the Northampton Traveller Unit and police to take the necessary action to move these travellers on and have asked for an update today as to what action they are taking. Sadly, we have had no reply from them as of the time of this email. This is concerning, as we cannot reassure residents without communication from them.

“Naturally, our residents, especially those living adjacent to the meadow, are highly concerned. We urgently need the Traveller Unit to take the necessary action to move these travellers on as soon as possible, before the encampment grows further and our green is ruined, but most importantly, before residents come into conflict with them. It really is important that this doesn't happen.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Our Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team is carrying out daily patrols, talking to residents and businesses. We would encourage anyone who may have concerns to please speak to them. If any crimes have been committed these can be reported online or via 101.”