Three Northampton landlords ordered to pay more than £450,000 in fines for unlicensed HMOs

Three landlords have been ordered to pay more than £450,000 in fines for running unlicensed House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) across Northampton, which “endangered tenants” through a series of failings.

Faiz Hameed, Ahmed Saeed and Victoria Cebotari appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 31 after all being charged with multiple counts of failing to comply with regulations in respect of management of housing in multiple occupation.

The unlicensed HMOs date back to 2019 and between the landlords there were eight unlicensed homes across Northampton, including in Obelisk Rise, Aynho Crescent, Hinton Road, Chalcombe Avenue, Kingsland Avenue and Culworth Crescent. HMOs are properties where at least three tenants live there and share facilities like toilets, bathrooms and kitchens.

The investigation began after safety concerns were raised. Council officers entered the properties under a Housing Warrant in November 2019 and began gathering evidence. According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), officers found serious fire safety failings, inadequate tenant information, and poor property maintenance.

Three landlords have been fined after running unlicensed HMOs across Northampton. (File picture).

During sentencing, the District Judge highlighted Hameed of Grange Lane, Pitsford, as the “controlling mind” in the enterprise. The 57-year-old was found to have “disregarded essential housing standards, endangering tenants through inadequate licensing, fire safety violations, and poor maintenance”, according to WNC.

Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This case sends a strong message to landlords who neglect their responsibilities and put tenants at risk. Our Private Sector Housing Team has worked tirelessly to ensure tenants have access to safe, secure, and compliant homes, and these penalties reflect the severity of the offences committed.

"We will continue to pursue and hold accountable those who disregard the law.”

In total, the three landlords were fined £452,796, with Hameed ordered to pay the biggest chunk.

Faiz Hameed received a fine of £312,000, along with a contribution of £23,250 towards WNC’s investigation costs and a victim surcharge of £181.

54-year-old Saeed, of Dixon Road, Northampton, was fined £34,000, with an additional contribution of £13,675 to investigation costs and a £181 victim surcharge. 38-year-old Cebotari, of Icknield Drive, Northampton, was fined £60,000, with £9,328 towards costs and a £181 victim surcharge.