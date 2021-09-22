Police are warning members of the public to be careful when out out. (File picture).

Three more incidents of drink spiking in Northampton venues have been reported, a police spokeswoman has confirmed.

From Wednesday to Friday last week (September 15-17), Northamptonshire Police received reports of three incidents.

This follows three separate incidents from earlier in the month when two women reported a spiking incident in NBs and ended up in hospital.

A third woman reported a similar incident in Turtle Bay in Gold Street.

One of the most recent reports relates to a 19-year-old man who collapsed in the Bridge Street nightclub on a Wednesday night out after he believes he was spiked. His friends saw his breathing become erratic and his eyes rolling.

Another of the most recent incidents relates to an 18-year-old woman who was at NBs on Friday (September 17). She told Chronicle & Echo that she ‘kept being sick’ and her eyes ‘kept rolling to the back of my head’. She was also taken to hospital.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we received three reports between September 15 and 17, where it has been alleged that drinks have been spiked at venues in Northampton.

“Any reports of this nature are taken very seriously and the incidents are being investigated to establish the circumstances.

“We would like to remind people to always keep an eye on their drinks, to not accept or pick up drinks they have not seen prepared themselves, to look out for friends and seek help immediately if they show signs of becoming intoxicated or incapacitated very quickly.

“We would also urge anyone who believes they may have been affected in such a way to contact the police as soon as possible to ensure full evidence can be obtained.

“Licencing Officers are continuing to work with licensees across the town to help them provide a safe and secure environment for their customers.”

Following the increase in spiking issues, NBs has announced it will be introducing drug sniffer dogs and offering lid devices for drinks, whereby only straws can fit.