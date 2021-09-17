NB's in Bridge Street.

A teenager is believed to have been spiked in a Northampton nightclub earlier this week, which police are linking to similar incidents that happened less than two weeks ago.

Cameron Gilbert was out in NB’s with friends on Wednesday (September 15) for a student night as he is due to start university soon.

The 19-year-old from St James bought his last drink at 1.30am and by 1.45am he had collapsed and been thrown out of the club. He says he was ‘fine and happy’ one minute and then the next he was in a bad way.

Friends followed Cameron onto Bridge Street, where they found he was unable to walk, his breathing was erratic and his eyes were rolling. The teen was also violently sick.

An ambulance was called and Cameron was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

The following day, Cameron’s mum says he was still ‘out of it’ and his walking and speech were slow, but he drank a lot of water and slept for hours and is now feeling better, aside from a pain in his throat.

Karen Gilbert told Chronicle & Echo: “We had a talk before he went out about being careful because people’s drinks are being spiked.

“He told me that he and his friends usually order drinks at a table and that they always finish them before they go to dance or go to the toilet.

“He is a sensible kid. He comes home merry, but he can walk and talk normally, so I believe him when he says he doesn’t leave his drinks unattended.

“Cameron is now scared of going out and says he won’t go back to that club again. He said he never thought it would happen to him.

“I felt physically sick when I read the messages from his friends.

“It could have been so much worse, but I know whenever he goes out now I will be worrying.”

Following the incident, Karen says she has been contacted on social media by a lot of people who have experienced the same and she now wants to warn young people and their parents about drink spiking.

Karen added: “I just want parents to be advised that this is happening.

“And I want young people to be careful, although I think they are being careful, but are still being spiked.”

This the fourth incident believed to be a spiking in less than two weeks.

Two women were taken to hospital on September 3 after it is thought their drinks were spiked in NB's.

A third woman came forward a few days later as she feared her drink was also spiked in Turtle Bay, in Gold Street on September 4. She also collapsed and was taken to hospital.

Detectives investigating the spikings are now linking the three NB's incidents and the Turtle Bay one.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This report was made to us at about 7.50am on Thursday morning (September 16) regarding a 19-year-old man who was reportedly spiked in NBs on Wednesday night (September 15).

“We are linking this incident to the other spikings and CID are looking into them all.”