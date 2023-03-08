Three men jailed for ammonia attack in Northampton that left two victims with permanent injuries

Three men have been sent to prison after an ammonia attack and stabbing in Northampton town centre.

Leeroy Hudson, aged 20, formerly of Shakespeare Road, Jack Callum Moss, aged 22, formerly of Harefield Road, and Elliott Tavera, aged 21, of Nicholls Court were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (March 3).

The incident happened on August 27, 2022, at about 3.40am, when a group of men were walking along Sheep Street on a night out. They came into contact with Hudson and Moss. Police say an altercation between the two groups ensued, resulting in Hudson stabbing one of the men in the shoulder and the head.

Elliott Tevera (left) and Leeroy Hudson (right) have both been jailed. Jack Callum Moss has also been jailed, however his custody photo has not been released. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

During the fight, Tevera ran up to the group and sprayed two of the men with ammonia from a Lucozade bottle, before all three men ran off. A third person who gave chase was also sprayed with the noxious substance.

As a result of the attack, one of the victims suffered stab wounds and permanent damage to his eyesight whilst another man suffered permanent damage to one eye. Police confirmed at the time that four people were taken to hospital.

Hudson was charged with and pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed article. Tevera was charged with and pleaded guilty to two counts of GBH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon and Moss was charged with and pleaded guilty to public order.

Following the court hearing, Detective Sergeant Cory Wise said: “This attack has left two men with permanent injuries. It was shocking and a completely needless demonstration of violence.

“I am pleased to see these men sentenced for their crimes and would like to thank the victims for their support during the investigation process.

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach towards anyone looking to cause harm in this county.”

