Three men charged after one person stabbed and noxious substance thrown in Northampton
Four people were taken to hospital
Three men have been charged after a man was stabbed and a noxious substance was thrown over a group of people in Northampton.
The incident happened in Sheep Street on Saturday (August 27), at about 3.40am.
Four people were taken to hospital with two sustaining potentially life changing injuries, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.
Elliott Tevera, aged 20, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, and Jack Callum Moss, aged 22, of Harefield Road, Northampton, have both been charged with three counts of attempted Section 18 GBH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.
Leeroy Hudson, aged 20, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, has been charged with one count of Section 18 GBH and one count of possession of a bladed article.
All three appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday (August 29) with Hudson remanded into custody and Tevera and Moss released on conditional bail.
They will next appear at the same court on October 12.