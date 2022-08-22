Three arrested as victim of Northampton town centre assault remains in critical condition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people have been arrested in connection with an assault in Northampton town centre – the victim of which remains in a critical condition.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on Saturday (August 20) in Abington Street, at its junction with Market Square.

An 18-year-old man was punched a number of times. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A cordon set up in Abington Street following the assault on Saturday (August 20).

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries, and two men aged 18 and 36, both remain in police custody at this time.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It would still have been busy at this time of day in the town centre and it is likely people witnessed this incident, therefore detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and contact them.”