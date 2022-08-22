News you can trust since 1931
Three arrested as victim of Northampton town centre assault remains in critical condition

The teen was punched “a number of times”, according to police

By Carly Odell
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:05 am

Three people have been arrested in connection with an assault in Northampton town centre – the victim of which remains in a critical condition.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on Saturday (August 20) in Abington Street, at its junction with Market Square.

An 18-year-old man was punched a number of times. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A cordon set up in Abington Street following the assault on Saturday (August 20).

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries, and two men aged 18 and 36, both remain in police custody at this time.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It would still have been busy at this time of day in the town centre and it is likely people witnessed this incident, therefore detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and contact them.”

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 22000484773.