Northampton shoplifter jailed for assaults on Asda security guard, paramedic and police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howieson punched a security guard after trying to steal a box of lager from the Asda supermarket in Far Cotton, Northampton

A shoplifter has been jailed after a court heard he punched a supermarket security guard who tried to stop him stealing a £10 box of beer from a Northampton Asda.

Robert Paul Howieson allegedly also kicked a paramedic treating him for a head injury, then assaulted two police officers while being taken to hospital by ambulance on Monday (August 15).

The 39-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day and pleaded guilty to theft from the supermarket in Ransome Road, Far Cotton, and three assaults on emergency workers.

Magistrates told Howieson, of London Road, he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to police reports, Howieson had tried to leave the Asda store without paying for a 10-pack of Stella Artois lager.

He was challenged by the store’s security officer, who he then punched in the side of the head before being restrained.

Howieson needed treatment for a head injury but then kicked an East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic who was treating him in the shins before also kicking two police officers guarding him in the ambulance to Northampton General Hospital.

Magistrates handed Howieson a total of 32 weeks in prison for assaults on emergency workers and a four-week sentence for punching the shop worker, plus ordered him to pay a total of £400 in compensation to the four victims.