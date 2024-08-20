Thief jailed after stealing £1,200 worth of meat and alcohol from Northampton M&S

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shoplifter has been jailed after stealing almost £1,200 worth of meat and alcohol from a M&S store in Northampton.

Jonathan Crouch, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for on August 1 where he pleaded guilty to to nine counts of theft from a shop and one of criminal damage.

The 48-year-old targeted the Marks & Spencer store at Sixfields on nine occasions during May and June this year, including repeated thefts on some days.

When he was arrested by officers from Northamptonshire Police on June 12 he went on to cause criminal damage to a custody cell by throwing food and drink all over the walls and ceiling.

Jonathan Crouch.

Speaking afterwards, PC Beth Burnham of the Force’s Retail Crime Team, said: “Jonathan Crouch is a well-known and prolific shoplifter who repeatedly targeted this store, stealing meat and steaks he told us he then sold to buy drugs.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It causes fear and distress to store staff, costs businesses money and results in higher prices for everyone else.

“We take every opportunity to gather the necessary evidence to bring offenders before the courts and this custodial sentence demonstrates it is taken just as seriously there as well.”

Crouch was sentenced on the same day. He was sentenced to a total of 16 months’ imprisonment, which included a period imposed for the breach of a previously imposed suspended sentence.

Crouch has been before the courts before for stealing mountain bikes, frozen food and various other items from two properties.