Three Northampton burglars escape prison sentence after stealing bikes, frozen food and tools from two properties

Three Northampton men have avoided prison after stealing mountain bikes, frozen food and various other items from two properties together.

Scott Bage, aged 42, Jonathan Crouch, aged 47 and Sean Conybeare, aged 34, were all stopped by police in a silver Renault Traffic Van on Tollgate Way in Northampton in the early hours of April 6 2023, following reports that a similar van had been involved in a burglary in Brackley.

The three men were arrested after stolen property from two burglaries were found inside the van. They were subsequently charged with two counts of burglary other than a dwelling.

One of the charges related to the break-in of a shed at a residential address in Murswell Lane, Silverstone on April 6. Frozen food from a chest freezer, a large green fishing bag with rods, a lawn mower and tools were stolen.

The second burglary took place at a residential garage in Orion Drive, Brackley on April 5. Stolen during this break-in were three mountain bikes and a road bike.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “All the property was returned to the rightful owners apart from the food which had to be disposed of.”

Bage, of Limehurst Square, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-dwelling burglaries and one count of driving whilst disqualified.

At Northampton Crown Court on Thursday July 6, Bage was handed a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and disqualified from driving for one year. He was additionally ordered to attend 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

His co-defendants, Crouch and Conybeare were sentenced separately on a previous date at Northampton Crown Court.

Crouch, of Newton Road, pleaded guilty to two non-dwelling burglaries, assaulting an emergency worker and conspiring to supply drugs.

He received a 22 month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was ordered to attend 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 40 sessions of an accredited programme requirement and six months of drug rehabilitation requirement.