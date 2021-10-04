Top row, from left: Craig Kyle, Domitru Stoian, Andrew Courtman, Ryan Petron, Declan Casey Middle row, from left: Perry O'Boyle, Peter Freeman, Steven Grosvenor, Sean Shortland, Drew Lincoln, Daniel Ashby. Bottom row, from left: Martin White, Mark Cullen, Michael Watson, Christopher Lynch, William Youdale.

Since the sentencing hearing of police officer Wayne Couzens for the unspeakable rape and murder of victim Sarah Everard last week, women across the country have expressed outrage at the impunity with which the killer went about his crimes.

We've seen women telling their own shocking stories on social media - and those who dismiss them by telling them that these incidents are rare in our county.

So today, during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we expose the sheer scale of crimes committed by men against women and girls in Northamptonshire in just one month.

We are reporting the name of every man who has been convicted or sentenced in Northamptonshire courts during September for violent or sexual crimes against female victims.

Their crimes range from spitting in the face of a female police officer to attempted murder. Their ages range from 12 to 72. There are 64 male offenders on our list - that's more than two per day. And for each perpetrator, there is at least one woman who has been a victim of their crimes.

Our aim is not to frighten people or tarnish all men with the same brush - we know that most men are not criminals - but to highlight the crimes that women in our county face on a daily basis and to ensure that they can call on these facts should their experiences be downplayed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We are pleased to have achieved successful convictions in all of these cases and would firstly commend the brave women here who have come forward to report these crimes to us – the courage that takes cannot be overstated.

“We will fight for justice for every woman who is subjected to a crime, whether that be harassment, violence or sexual assault, and any woman who takes that step to come forward and make a report will be treated with the sensitivity, confidence and confidentiality they deserve.

“Though the number of these cases is depressing, we believe that the issue of violence against women has always been there and it is heartening that more and more women feel strong enough to come forward and have trust in us to keep them safe and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all crimes of harassment, violence, abuse or sexual assault extremely seriously, whether the victim be a woman or a man, and we will always do our utmost to achieve justice.”

September 1

Scott Adams, 33, of Falconers Close, Daventry. Assaulted a female victim, damaged her property then assaulted a female police officer. Sentence: £120 hours of unpaid work, 15 day rehabilitation requirement, compensation and costs of £463.

September 2

Ross McAllister, 22, of Constable Road, Corby. Assaulted two female nurses in Kettering, as well as a male security guard. McAllister's house has recently been closed because of his anti-social behaviour. Due to be sentenced at crown court.

Fortune Simmons, 25, of Grasscroft, Long Buckby. Assaulted two women. Remanded in custody to be sentenced at crown court.

Barry McGlone, 33, of Occupation Road, Corby. Assaulted a woman and failed to respond to bail. McGlone has previously been jailed for common assault and absconding. He has also been before the courts for assaulting a police officer and absconding. Failed to appear - warrant issued for arrest.

September 3

Stephen Poulter, 40, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton. Breaching a sexual harm prevention order by staying in the same premises as a girl under 16 and having contact with a girl under 16. Sentence: 12 week suspended prison sentence, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fines and costs of £213.

September 6

David Crozier, 57, of Abbey Mews, Northampton. Harassment of a female victim and breaching a non-molestation order banning contact with her. Remanded on bail to be sentenced by magistrates at a later date.

Jordan Griffiths, 35, of Fort Place, Northampton. Two assaults on a female victim. Two charges of damaging the property of a different female victim. Sentence: Imprisoned for 26 weeks, restraining order imposed, fines, costs and compensation of £800.

Joshua Miles, 21, of Edgar Road, Kettering. Assaulted a woman and damaged her property. Remanded on bail to be sentenced at a later date.

Simon Rock, 29, of Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Assaulted a female police constable after damaging the cars of six people and two male police constables. Remanded on bail to be sentenced at a later date.

Dmitrys Simanovs, 51, of Salisbury Street, Northampton. Assaulted a female special constable. Sentence: 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £280 in compensation, fines and costs.

Andrew Taylor, 28, of Burns Road, Wellingborough. Assaulted a woman then resisted arrest by a female police constable. Possession of cannabis. Remanded on bail for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Jagjit Randhawa, of 40, of Sussex Road, Southall. At Kettering, engaged in a controlling and coercive relationship with a female victim and assaulted her on two occasions. Committed to crown court for sentence.

September 7

Boy who cannot be named, aged 12, of Lincoln Way, Corby. Assaulted two women. Out-of-court disposal to be administered.

Boy who cannot be named, age 16, of Olympic Way, Wellingborough. Assaulted a woman. Out-of-court disposal to be administered.

Boy who cannot be named, age 16, of Rainsbrook Secure Centre, Rugby. Assaulted a woman. Adjourned for a newton hearing.

September 8

Philip Byrne, 32, of Greening Road, Rothwell. Three counts of damaging the property of a female victim, one count of beating her, one count of sending her a grossly offensive message and one count of breaching his bail conditions. Sentence: Committed to prison for 21 weeks and ordered to pay £413 in court costs and fees.

Alex Bendon, 28, of Medway Drive, Wellingborough. Assaulted a woman and damaged her property. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Liam Rodwell, 31, of Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Threatened to smash the windows of a female victim. Sentence: Ordered to pay fines and court fees of £365.

Nicholas O'Reilly, 40, of Spencer Haven, Northampton. Sent a malicious threat to a female victim. Sentence: Fined, and ordered to pay court fees of £239.

September 10

Peter David Freeman, 72, of Northumberland Avenue, Stamford, Lincolnshire. Ten historic rapes and ten indecent assaults on girls under the age of 16. After an extensive investigation by Northamptonshire Police, four victims finally got justice at Northampton Crown Court after a jury found the paedophile guilty of the charges against him. Sentence: 25 year extended prison sentence, with 22 years to be served in jail and three on licence.

September 11

Brett Bradshaw, 39, of West Villa Road, Wellingborough. Stalked a female victim for nearly two months. All options pre-sentence report ordered and sentencing adjourned.

September 13

Stuart Stevens, 41, of Lea Way, Wellingborough. Intentionally sexually touched a woman without her consent. Sentence: 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to engage in a sex offender programme.

Jonathan Shuttleworth, 43, of Langham Way, Northampton. Assaulted a female victim, plus two police officers. Sentencing adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Michael Watson, 23, Whitney Close, Raunds. Three counts of making indecent images and two of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. After being released for viewing indecent images in 2019, Watson was found again hiding images on devices he'd hidden in his father's bed. Sentence: 12 months in jail, a fresh sexual harm prevention order made.

September 14

Joseph Barton, 32, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton. Assaulted a female victim then resisted arrest. Sentence: Conditional discharge for 24 months and ordered to pay £221 in costs and fees.

September 15

Aurel Grijuc, 45, of Hazelwood Road, Corby. Assaulted a female victim. Adjourned for sentencing.

Kalon Farmer, 28, of Hembury Place, Northampton. Destroyed a bedroom window belonging to a female victim. Sentence: Ordered to pay fines, compensation and costs of £250.

Ryan Petron, 26, of Winston Drive, Banbury. Assaulted a female victim, then twice failed to appear at court for the trial. Warrant issued for arrest.September 16

Declan Casey, 31, Dale Crescent, Overstone. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed for assaulting a female victim. Sentence: Given a 28 day prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £60 in fees.

Martin White, 64, of Rothersthope Road, Northampton. Possession of 10,000 indecent images. White was caught after New Year party-goers saw him looking at the sick images of children through a window. His devices were estimated to have 75,000 such images, although police could not analyse them all. Sentence: One year and three months in jail.

September 17

Domitru Stoian, 40, of Nash Close, Corby. Indecently exposed his genitals, stalked and smashed up the car of a female victim who he had previously been found guilty of stalking.only two weeks before. Sentencing adjourned to Northampton Crown Court.

Perry O'Boyle, 28, of Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Assaulted a female victim. Officers had previously issued a wanted appeal for O'Boyle. Sentence: Ordered to 135 hours of unpaid work and complete an offender rehabilitation programme, and to pay £495 in costs and fees. Restraining order made.

John Barker, 60, of Grafton Street, Kettering. Two incidents of causing harassment, alarm or distress to two female victims. Remanded on bail for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Samuel Earl, 29, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton. Two incidents of causing harassment, alarm or distress to two female victims. Remanded on bail for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Sean Shortland, 25, of Valley Road, Northampton. Attempted murder of a female victim. 'Dangerous and depraved' Shortland followed the randomly-targeted victim from a supermarket before pushing her to the ground from behind, climbing on top of her and strangling her. He was stopped after a passer-by intervened. Sentencing at Northampton Crown Court was adjourned until November.

September 20

John Houghton, 22, of Castle Avenue, Duston. Assaulted a female victim. Sentencing adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Kaspars Jakobsons, 44, of Centre Parade, Kettering. Made an illicit recording of a female victim without her consent, destroyed the property of a female victim and made a threat to kill her. Committed to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.

Grant Baxter, 25, of Edward Road, Kettering. Assaulted a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm. Committed to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.

Jay Cunningham, 27, of Pippin Lane, Northampton. Breached a condition of the sexual offences act by failing to notify the police of a new address. Remanded on bail for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Seven Grosvenor, 49, of Manorfield Close, Little Billing. Making 251 indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order. A judge said the sex offender had the worst record he'd ever seen for failing to comply with court orders. Sentence: Two years and four months in jail.

September 21

Jimmy Lodge, 25, of Parkwood Street, Northampton. Possession of more than 900 indecent images. Police discovered Lodge had been downloading the images since he was just sixteen years old. Sentence: Two years in jail, suspended for two years. Ten year sexual harm prevention order.

September 22

Steven Thomas, 35, of Harefield Road, Northampton. Assaulted a female victim by beating her in Kettering. Sentence: Ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and fees.

September 23

Ricky Austin, 35, of Hardlands Road, Northampton. Breached a domestic violence protection order. Sentence: Fined £50 and ordered to pay £146 in costs.

Frank Pempen, 37, of Kercroft, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes. Sexually assaulted a woman in Northampton. Sentence: Ordered to undertake the Horizon Programme for sexual offenders and to pay costs and fees of £595. Restraining order made.

Drew Lincoln, 21, of Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. One count of rape of a girl under-18. Drew Lincoln did not comment in his police interview following the rape in 2018, except to draw attention to the victim's apparent mental instability. He later pleaded guilty. Sentence: Two years in jail, to serve 12 months before release.

September 24

Andrew Courtman, 28, of HMP The Mount, formerly of Wellingborough. Harassed a female victim. Courtman has a long history of aggression toward woman and of breaching court orders. Sentence: Imprisoned for six weeks and ordered to pay £378 in costs and fees. Restraining order made.

Daniel Osbourne, 37, of The Wye, Daventry. Assaulted and harassed a female victim by following her and engaged in a coercive or controlling relationship by preventing her from leaving him by threatening to kill himself. Committed for sentence at Northampton Crown Court.

Mark Jakes, 53, of Denmark Close, Corby. Recorded a girl for his own sexual gratification and made 99 moving and still images of the child. Adjourned for sentencing at Northampton Crown Court.

Rhys Anderson, 30, of HMP Onley. Exposed his genitals. Committed to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

Daniel Ashby, 38, of no fixed abode. Assault and threatening behaviour. When Ashby was being arrested for shoot a man in the head in Northampton town centre, he racially abused and spat in the face of a female officer. Sentence: 16 months in prison.

David Quarmby, 57, of Sheldermine Rise, Raunds. Engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate family relationship, and assault by beating. Former senior police officer Quarmby's wife told the court she'd fled their eight-year abusive marriage with just two carrier bags and had been left homeless and jobless following the end of their relationship. Sentence: 30 month community order including 100 hours of unpaid work and completion of the Building Better Relationships Programme. Ordered to pay £1,750 in costs. Restraining order imposed.

September 25

John Wright, 19, of St Andrew's Road, Northampton. Assaulted a female victim and damaged her property. Sentencing adjourned.

George Laverick, 50, of Far Meadow Court, Thorplands. Breaching a domestic violence protection order by refusing to leave the address at which the victim lived. Laverick has form for burglary. Sentence: Made the subject of an electronic curfew for eight weeks.

Lionel Williams, 31, of no fixed abode. Destroying the mobile phone of a female victim. Remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.

September 27

Mark Cullen, 38, of HMP Peterborough. Three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Cullen smashed his partner's head against a wall, strangled her and stabbed her with a screwdriver. A quick-thinking security guard in Kettering saved the victim from his clutches and he appeared before Northampton Crown Court where a judge heard he had 116 previous convictions, including many for domestic abuse. Sentence: Four years in jail with an extra year on licence.

September 28

Iram Karim, 35, of Cromer Road, Finedon. Assaulting two female police officers as well as a male PC plus one count of racially aggravated public order. Sentence: Ordered to complete thinking skills and mental health rehabilitation workshops, and to pay compensation of £700.

Charlie Cox, 21, of Webb Drive, Northampton. Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Cox pulled a woman to the ground and repeatedly punched her in a targeted, hate-filled attack. Sentence: 18 months in jail, suspended for two years.

Andrew Thorn, 57, of Hardy Drive, Northampton. Possession of more than 600 indecent images. The images were found after police raided Thorn's home in 2017. Sentence: Two year community order and a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

September 29

Scott Bevan, 44, of Sunderland Street, Northampton. Twice breached a restraining order imposed for beating a female victim. Also convicted of taking a car without consent. Bevan has previous for possession of Class-A drugs. Sentence: Sixteen weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Ordered to undertake the building better relationships programme and to pay £213 in fines and costs.

Christopher Lynch, 38, St Stephen's Road, Kettering. One count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual activity with a child. He was also found guilty of two charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one of facilitating and commissioning a child sex offence. A court heard how the victims had all gone to the police separately following Lynch's reign of abuse. He will be sentenced in November.

September 30

Kester Houston, 19, of Millbrook Road, Birmingham. In Northamptonshire, made and distributed an indecent video and photo of a girl. Harassment of the same victim. Remanded on bail to be sentenced at a later date.

Kaisar Abdalla, 29, of Moat Place, Northampton. Breached a non-molestation order made to protect a female victim. Sentence: Fined £80 and ordered to pay £119 in costs.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0800 2000 247.

There are also a range of Northants-based services available here.

If you feel the man you are living with may have a history of abusive behaviour, you can make a request to find out more information under Claire's Law.If you are immediate danger, phone 999.