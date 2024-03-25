Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident where a fence panel was thrown off a footbridge onto the A45 near Daventry.

The boys aged 15 and 14, both from Daventry, were arrested on Friday morning (March 22), on suspicion of criminal damage, recklessly endangering life.

The arrests relate to an incident that occurred between 7.45pm and 8.20pm on Thursday, March 14, when a fence panel was thrown from the “Curly Wurly” footbridge over the A45 and struck a passing HGV.