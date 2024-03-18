'Sheer luck someone didn't die' after fence panel thrown off footbridge over A45 near Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fence panel thrown off a footbridge over the A45 near Daventry hit a passing lorry and smashed through the vehicle windscreen.

The incident happened on the A45 Stefan Way near Daventry on Thursday March 14 between 7.45pm and 8.20pm. The fence panel was thrown off the ‘Curly Wurly’ footbridge over the A45, close to the junction with Stefan Way and Staverton Road.

The fence panel struck a passing HGV and become embedded in the windscreen. Police say, fortunately, on this occasion, the driver was not seriously injured.

Fencing was thrown off the 'Curly Wurly' footbridge over the A45.

However, this is at least the fourth time this year that an item has been thrown off the same footbridge and police say it is “sheer luck” that someone has not yet been killed or seriously injured.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “This type of dangerous behaviour must stop, and it is just by sheer luck that someone has not been killed or seriously injured by an object which has been thrown from the bridge.

“What may seem like a game to those taking part in this reckless and irresponsible activity is not only playing with the lives of innocent people but are also putting their own future in jeopardy.

“If they cause a death or serious injury, they could end up going to prison for a long time, so we would urge anyone who has information which could help identify those responsible, to please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask that anyone who was travelling along the A45 in Stefan Way, Daventry on Thursday evening to please check their dash-cam footage to see whether they may have captured anyone standing on the footbridge between the stated times.”

Anyone who witnessed the latest incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000153673.

In January, there were repeated incidents of fire extinguishers thrown off the footbridge and in February a driver spoke out after a brick hit his windscreen. Another incident was also reported on the same night.

The driver who spoke out called for more to be done to stop this kind of incident from happening again and again. He called for either a CCTV camera to be installed on the bridge and or the closure of the footbridge.

Previously as police spokeswoman said: “We completely understand the community concern surrounding this issue and we want to reassure people that the local Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working hard to both prevent and detect offences.

“This work has involved liaison with the building site with a view to improving security and there are now security guards and dogs on patrol to deter potential offenders from breaking in.