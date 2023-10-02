News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference

Teenage suspect 'still at large' following 'extremely violent' late night robbery in busy Northampton street

One victim sustained ‘slash wounds to the neck and back’, say police
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured during an ‘extremely violent’ late night robbery in a busy Northampton road.

Northamptonshire Police said the attack happened shortly after 8.30pm on Friday (September 29) at the O&K supermarket in Kettering Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to police, the suspect who had been spotted shoplifting a vape, then attacked a 22-year-old store assistant, punching him in the face causing a black eye and bleeding nose before robbing cash from the till and seizing a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey.

Pictures from the scenePictures from the scene
Pictures from the scene
Most Popular

Police say as he tried to leave the store, he then struck the bottle over the head of a 20-year-old customer who staggered out of the shop before being further attacked suffering what later turned out to be slash wounds to the neck and back.

He was taken by paramedics to Northampton General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, say police.

The suspect, who is still at large, was described by one witness as being an Asian male, aged 16-19, 5ft 6in and wearing a grey tracksuit top with a black scarf covering his mouth. One witness described the man as being in possession of a Stanley knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DS Megan Scotney, from Northamptonshire Police’s CID team, said: “This was an extremely violent robbery during which two men were injured one of them seriously. All the indications are that a bladed weapon was used in the second attack.

Pictures from the scene on Friday night (September 29)Pictures from the scene on Friday night (September 29)
Pictures from the scene on Friday night (September 29)

“The area was very busy at the time of the incident and we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward as well as anyone who may have CCTV footage that could assist our inquiries.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 23*606399.