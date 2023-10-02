Teenage suspect 'still at large' following 'extremely violent' late night robbery in busy Northampton street
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured during an ‘extremely violent’ late night robbery in a busy Northampton road.
Northamptonshire Police said the attack happened shortly after 8.30pm on Friday (September 29) at the O&K supermarket in Kettering Road.
According to police, the suspect who had been spotted shoplifting a vape, then attacked a 22-year-old store assistant, punching him in the face causing a black eye and bleeding nose before robbing cash from the till and seizing a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey.
Police say as he tried to leave the store, he then struck the bottle over the head of a 20-year-old customer who staggered out of the shop before being further attacked suffering what later turned out to be slash wounds to the neck and back.
He was taken by paramedics to Northampton General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, say police.
The suspect, who is still at large, was described by one witness as being an Asian male, aged 16-19, 5ft 6in and wearing a grey tracksuit top with a black scarf covering his mouth. One witness described the man as being in possession of a Stanley knife.
DS Megan Scotney, from Northamptonshire Police’s CID team, said: “This was an extremely violent robbery during which two men were injured one of them seriously. All the indications are that a bladed weapon was used in the second attack.
“The area was very busy at the time of the incident and we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward as well as anyone who may have CCTV footage that could assist our inquiries.”
If anyone has any information about this incident, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 23*606399.