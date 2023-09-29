Police tape off street in Northampton town centre after incident
Road sealed off between two junctions
By Logan MacLeod
Published 29th Sep 2023, 22:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 22:58 BST
Police taped off a street in Northampton town centre tonight, Friday.
Part of Kettering Road has been sealed off by officers after an incident, the details of which have not yet been confirmed.
It is understood the road is taped off between the Grove Road and Talbot Road junctions.