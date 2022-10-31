Student who hid heroin and cocaine up his bum spared jail by Northampton judge who told him 'don’t blow it'

A student who hid heroin and cocaine up his bum during a police raid was spared jail by a Northampton Crown Court judge who told him “don’t blow it”.

Bradley Muchikange, 22, stashed the Class A drugs after cops swooped on a flat he was in with two drug dealer friends.

Police found 24 wraps of cocaine and ten wraps of heroin “plugged” between his buttocks during the raid in Kettering in May 2020.

Muchikange walks out of Northampton Crown Court after being given a suspended sentence

Muchikange denied being a drug dealer and claimed he had been handed the cocaine and heroin to hold onto by another man in the flat.

Tests later showed there to be 0.68g of heroin and 1.42g of cocaine.

There were no drugs found on any other of the defendants.

Muchikange, of Corby, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on Thursday (October 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he had three previous convictions including one for racially-aggravated GBH in 2018, and two for public order offences in 2019 and 2020 and was subject to a community order and a conditional discharge at the time of the offence.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tanweer Ikram told Muchikange he was “very lucky” not be facing an immediate prison sentence adding that he had taken into account the defendant’s young age and immaturity at the time of the offences.

He said: “One of the references I have says you’ve changed your friends. I have just about been persuaded I can suspend your sentence.

"You’re lucky you’ve not been sent down today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For anyone carrying that amount of drugs the inference would be that they are a dealer, and dealers go to prison.

"Don’t blow it.”

Muchikange was handed a 12-month jail term, suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £535 in costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, the court was told that it had been a “stupid moment” for the defendant and that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.