A man who called a Northampton MPs office more than 100 times using threatening and abusive language has been given a suspended sentence.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Christopher Fowler also sent an email to Andrew Lewer which was “indecent or grossly offensive.”

Fowler, of Gallfield Court, Little BIlling, admitted harassment and an offence under the Malicious Communications Act on March 23 this year — a few days after he had been sentenced for another grossly offensive or indecent call, this time to Northamptonshire Police.

Northampton magistrates heard how MP Andrew Lewer's office was targeted by more than 100 abusive calls from Chris Fowler

He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and cannabis resin at his flat.

Northampton magistrates sentenced Fowler to 10 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months for sending the email after hearing he had been subject to community orders and conditional discharges for previous offences.