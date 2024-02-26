Police and specialist crash investigators remain at the scene of a serious collision between a pedestrian and a bus along a busy stretch of road in Northampton.

St James Road has now reopened after being closed near to the junction with Stenson Street for a number of hours today (Monday February 26).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The road will be closed for the next few hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The road is closed between the Spencer Bridge Road junction and St James Working Men’s Club. Traffic is congested around the area.

The Chronicle and Echo saw around three to four police cars, an undercover police car, and a collision investigation team at the scene at midday.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Midlands added: "We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this morning in St James, Northampton.

"Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those affected by the incident. Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.

"Buses are diverting along Spencer Bridge Road and Broad Street/Horse Market.”

