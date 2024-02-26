Main road in Northampton to be closed for hours following serious collision involving bus and pedestrian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road in Northampton is set to be closed for hours following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.

St James Road is closed near to the junction with Stenson Street today (Monday February 26).

Police were called to the area at around 8.40am following reports of a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The road will be closed for the next few hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The road is closed between the former St James Bus Depot and St James Working Men’s Club. Traffic is congested around the area.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Midlands added: "We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this morning in St James, Northampton.

"Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those affected by the incident. Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.

"Buses are diverting along Spencer Bridge Road and Broad Street/Horse Market.”

The air ambulance has been called and eyewitnesses have reported seeing at least ten police cars.