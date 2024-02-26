News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Main road in Northampton to be closed for hours following serious collision involving bus and pedestrian

Motorists are warned to avoid the area
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A main road in Northampton is set to be closed for hours following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.

St James Road is closed near to the junction with Stenson Street today (Monday February 26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called to the area at around 8.40am following reports of a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Most Popular
The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian.The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian.
The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The road will be closed for the next few hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The road is closed between the former St James Bus Depot and St James Working Men’s Club. Traffic is congested around the area.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Midlands added: "We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this morning in St James, Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those affected by the incident. Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.

"Buses are diverting along Spencer Bridge Road and Broad Street/Horse Market.”

The air ambulance has been called and eyewitnesses have reported seeing at least ten police cars.

More to follow.

Related topics:MotoristsNorthamptonPoliceTrafficNorthamptonshire PoliceBuses