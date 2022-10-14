‘Speeding kills’ yet nearly 200 A DAY are caught driving too fast on Northamptonshire roads

Police embarking on road safety crackdown in Northamptonshire have revealed nearly 200 drivers are caught speeding in the county EVERY DAY.

Driving over the speed limit is one of the top four factors behind collisions on Northamptonshire’s roads.

The latest campaign comes in the week a 40-year-old man became the 36th fatality on the county’s roads this year.

Northamptonshire Police uses its fleet of vans to monitor roads for traffic offences including speeding, drivers using mobiles and not wearing seatbelts

And so far in 2022 more than 45,400 speeding offences have been detected county-wide either by fixed cameras on motorways or mobile enforcement units parked at the roadside.

Of those, 13,739 were on Northamptonshire’s stretch of the M1 while the other 31,661 were on routes across the county.

One driver was clocked at 150mph on the A43 near Corby and another at 71mph in a 30mph zone in Northampton town centre.

An annual three-week campaign launched by the National Police Chiefs’ Council focuses on educating motorists on the consequences of driving too fast followed by by two more weeks of enforcement.

Northamptonshire Safer Roads operations manager, Matt O’Connell said: “Speeding kills, it is as simple as that. So, despite all the campaigns and warnings about speeding, it’s very disappointing to see that thousands of road users still choose to drive at excess or inappropriate speeds.

“It’s easy to criticise campaigns such as this as being motivated by ticket numbers or revenue, however we are not going to apologise for policing our roads when the consequences of speeding can have a devastating impact on so many lives.“

Despite what people may believe, we would much rather everyone get home safely rather than face prosecution for needlessly putting both themselves and other innocent road users lives’ at risk just to save a few minutes.”

Money from speeding fines goes directly to the Government rather than Northamptonshire Police.

Last year, 29 people were sadly killed and a further 280 seriously injured on the county’s road network. Already in 2022, 35 people have died in road traffic collisions.