Northampton magistrates slap closure on suspected drug-dealers' den labelled 'hotbed of anti-social behaviour'

Magistrates have slapped a closure order on an address in Northampton following persistent disorder and anti-social behaviour, which led to a barrage of complaints.

Police say the property in Brunswick Walk, near the town centre, had become a hub for suspected drug dealing.

The occupant was also suspected of being cuckooed – a practice where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for their illegal activity.

Magistrates slapped a closure order on a property in Brunswick Walk, Northampton, after it became what police called "a hotbed of anti-social behaviour"

The order means that only the occupant is now allowed into the property with anyone else found inside at risk of police action.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Warren said: “This address was a hotbed of anti-social behaviour and this was negatively affecting the local community who deserve to enjoy living in their homes and their local area.

“That’s why we had to take action because, as a force, we will not accept this kind of behaviour.

“As a neighbourhood policing team, our priority is to listen to the communities we serve and I hope this case shows that we are dedicated to doing that and to making the places we police nicer places for all.

“If you suspect drug dealing or witness any other suspicious behaviour in your local area, please calling us on 101.