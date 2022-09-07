Detectives issued descriptions of six men they want to identify and appealed for witnesses to come forward with mobile phone footage after violence erupted outside a Northampton club on Sunday afternoon (September 4).

Officers confirmed knives were used during the altercation in Kingsthorpe Road while one man was hit on the head with a bottle.

It happened as four males leaving Barratts Club were involved in an alternation with two other men, both wearing balaclavas, between 5.45pm and 6pm.

Police are hunting six men after violence erupted outside Barratts Club in Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, on Sunday

Some bystanders are thought to have filmed the incident on mobile phones and police are appealing for them to come forward offering the video footage to help speed-up the investigation.

A Northamptonshire Police statement issued on Wednesday (September 7) added: “Both the group of two wore dark clothing, black balaclavas and carried Nike bags.

“Of the group of four, one wore a white t-shirt and black baseball cap; another had a long black puffa coat; the third wore a green and black baseball cap; black and blue jacket coat and a fourth wore a blue and black North Face puffa coat.

“All the six males involved are described as black.”

Northamptonshire Police had confirmed on Tuesday that a number of its officers had been called to reports of a group fighting in the area but that those involved had “moved on” when they arrived.