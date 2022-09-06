Police called to busy Northampton road to 'group fighting each other with knives'

Police were called to a busy Northampton road to reports of “a group fighting each other with knives”.

The incident happened in Kingsthorpe Road on Sunday (September 4).

A Nothamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 6.05pm. We were called to reports of a group fighting each other with knives.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“We deployed but they had moved on when we got there. Enquiries continue to progress.”