Police called to busy Northampton road to 'group fighting each other with knives'
Officers are appealing for witnesses
Police were called to a busy Northampton road to reports of “a group fighting each other with knives”.
The incident happened in Kingsthorpe Road on Sunday (September 4).
A Nothamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 6.05pm. We were called to reports of a group fighting each other with knives.
“We deployed but they had moved on when we got there. Enquiries continue to progress.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000515647.