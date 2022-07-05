Two serial shoplifters have been jailed after admitting terrorising staff in a shocking string of thefts and assaults in Northampton stores.

Sarah Louise McCann was sentenced to six months for 12 charges, including threatening a shop worker with a bottle, spitting at staff and assaulting a police officer.

McCann and John Anthony Shaw were caught following two raids on the Co-op supermarket in Semilong in the space of three days last month, taking booze and hot food.

Staff at the Semilong Co-op were targeted by prolific shoplifters McCann and Shaw

McCann also admitted assaulting a Co-op shop worker on June 13 — and threatening another member of staff with a bottle, then spitting on her, at the same supermarket during another raid on March 10.

The 34-year-old, said to be of no fixed abode, also admitted stealing from Tesco in Wellingborough Road and the Asda in Kingsthorpe on dates in March and May this year; taking assorted meat products and bottles of alcohol worth £178.00

She was also jailed for ten weeks for assaulting a police officer and possession of cocaine.

Shaw, of Kenmuir Avenue, also appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on June 16 admitting seven thefts from shops between March and June and possession of diamorphine, a class A drug.

The 38-year-old was jailed for 14 weeks in May 2021 for a number of thefts including taking more than £400 in goods from Morrison’s supermarket in Victoria Promenade.