A football fan has been jailed after throwing a flare and assaulting a player at Northampton Town’s home leg of their play-off semi-final against Mansfield Town earlier this year.

Paul Alexander Moss, of Northampton, was charged with common assault, throwing a missile onto a football playing area, possessing a flare at a sporting event, going onto the playing area at a football match and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

The charges relate to an incident on May 18, 2022, when there was disorder at Northampton Town FC’s match at Sixfields and Moss entered the pitch, assaulted a player and threw a flare.

The incident occurred at Sixfields.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “All football fans, stadium staff, officials and players should be able to attend football matches in a safe environment.

“They should not be subjected to the behaviour that Paul Moss showed that night and I hope this case shows the seriousness with which we take incidents such as these.

“We will continue to work with Northampton Town FC to ban individuals who behave in this way.”