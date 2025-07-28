Shop in busy Northampton street could be CLOSED DOWN following police and trading standards sting

A shop on a busy road in Northampton could be CLOSED DOWN following a police and trading standards sting.

Sams Mini Market, in Abington Square, could lose its licence following a series of enforcement visits by police and Trading Standards officers, which uncovered illegal tobacco sales and banned vaping products.

Northamptonshire Police has asked West Northamptonshire Council to review the premises licence. A hearing will take place on Tuesday July 29 at 10am, where councillors will decide whether to revoke or change the shop’s licence.

Police and Trading Standards visited the premises earlier this year as part of an operation targeting illegal tobacco and vape sales. Officers carried out two test purchases – once on March 21 and again on April 30 – where 40 Lambert and Butler cigarettes were bought for £10 on each occasion. In both instances, a male worker went through a back door marked “staff” and returned shortly after with the products, according to council papers.

On a follow-up visit later that same day (April 30), officers also seized 152 illegal disposable vapes, which were found hidden under shelving in a room behind the counter. Police say the vapes breached multiple regulations.

A police officer involved in the operation said the shop had already been warned about advertising vapes using empty boxes on previous visits.

Officers also reported that the worker behind the counter was unable to provide contact details for the shop’s manager. During the inspection, police found a concealed "hide" in a bathroom at the back of the premises.

The store is currently licensed to sell alcohol from 8am to midnight, seven days a week, but its licence is suspended due to non-payment of annual fees to the council, according to council papers. While no alcohol was on display or for sale during the visits, the licence has not been surrendered. Police said this shows a ‘pattern of failing to comply with regulations’.

The current licence holder is Mr Mirivan Mostafa, and the designated premises supervisor is Ms Anna Halina Pstras, who also holds a personal licence.

WNC’s licensing sub-committee will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide what action to take.