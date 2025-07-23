Shop in busy Northampton town centre street could be CLOSED down following police sting

A shop in a busy Northampton town centre street could be CLOSED down following a police and trading standards sting.

The Istanbul Mega Market convenience store on Gold Street is facing a possible licence suspension or even closure after Northamptonshire Police applied for a formal review of its alcohol licence.

The application is due to be heard by West Northamptonshire Council’s Alcohol and Gambling Licensing Sub-Committee at 10am on Wednesday July 30.

The move follows two inspections earlier this year by WNC Trading Standards and Northamptonshire Police officers, who allege the shop failed to uphold the legal requirement to prevent crime and disorder.

According to the report, officers first visited the premises on March 21 this year, where they observed an employee producing a packet of cigarettes from a rear room rather than from the shop's public display.

A second, enforcement-led visit took place on March 29.

During that second visit, authorities seized 163 packets of cigarettes and 0.4kg of hand-rolling tobacco. The products were found in a black courier box and a bag located in a storeroom. Officials say the items had a UK retail value of £2,783.65 – but were offered to officers at a reduced street value of just £879 during the earlier inspection.

Police also carried out an immigration check on an employee present at the time of the inspection. That individual was found not to have the right to work in the UK and was arrested, then handed over to immigration services.

The current premises licence is held by Istanbul Mega Market Ltd, and the designated premises supervisor is Ms Ana Lada, who also holds a personal licence. The store is licensed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption between 7am and 1am, seven days a week.

The sub-committee has a range of options available following the hearing, including changing the licence conditions, removing the designated premises supervisor, suspending the licence for up to three months, or revoking it entirely.