'Shocked' Northampton community reacts to murder investigation on their doorstep

A Northampton community is in “shock” after police launched a murder investigation on their doorstep over the weekend.

Forensic investigators are today (October 10) still at the scene of a Northampton home where a body was found.

The body - believed to be that of a 36-year-old woman - was recovered from a property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on Saturday afternoon (October 8). A murder investigation was launched.

The scene of the murder investigation at Lawrence Court, Northampton.

Specialist search teams have been at the scene since midday Friday (October 7).

Chronicle and Echo visited Lawrence Court on Monday to talk to residents and find out how the community is feeling.

One resident, who has lived in the area for six years, said she is in “shock”.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "It's a shock. Nobody in this area would have thought that this could happen. It's one big shock. We just can't believe it. It's just so sad."

Another woman, who also wishes to remain anonymous, was less shocked.

She said: "I'm used to it, it's Northampton, it's everyday life. You just carry on with life."

One man, who also wishes to remain anonymous, gave an insight in what it has been like living in the are over the last decade.

He said: "Over the years the area has changed. Before this everything felt a bit tense, it never used to be like that. Up until this point it's like we have just been waiting for something to kick off.

"It's changed in the last 10 years. It now feels very tense and people are under pressure and stress.”

Shopkeepers at Lorne Road Mini-Market and Preemaxi News spoke to the Chron.

The Lorne Road shop worker said: "It's horrible. People are panicking. Customers are saying they are afraid of their kids playing outside. It's crazy."

The owner of Preemaxxi News said: "It's sad. It's something which has never happened here. It's not supposed to happen.”

Another resident said it is a “normal community” and they “don't expect this to happen”.

They said: "I was shocked. “It's a normal community here. We don't expect this."

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for an update, but no further statement has been released as yet.

On Saturday, a force spokeswoman said: “This remains a live investigation and, as such, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

