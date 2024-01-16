The fire extinguishers were stolen from a building site, according to police

"Repeated” dangerous behaviour incidents have occurred on a footbridge over the A45 near Daventry.

Northamptonshire Police say the latest incident happened on the footbridge between Stefan Way and Staverton Road when unknown offender/s stole fire extinguishers from a local building site and threw them off the bridge on to passing traffic.