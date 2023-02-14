Another four drink-drivers from Northamptonshire have been sentenced following a Christmas crackdown across the county.

Northamptonshire Police ran a campaign to name all drink-drivers arrested over the festive period in 2022, but extended it to include the FIFA World Cup, too.

The six-week crackdown saw 146 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol, or failing to provide a sample.

Drink-drivers were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The latest sentences handed out at Northampton Magistrates’ Court relating to the Christmas crackdown are:

• Amanda Joyce, 54, of Longcroft Lane, Towcester, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 10 and appeared at court on January 30. She was disqualified from driving for 17-months, fined £422 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £169 victim surcharge.

• Ion Mihalachi, 21, of Bedlow Rise, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 11 and appeared at court on January 30. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £192 victim surcharge.

• Lukasz Bartosz Nuszkiewicz, 40, of Geddington Road, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 11 and appeared at court on January 30. He was disqualified from driving for 38-months, fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £56 victim surcharge.

• Mark Phillip Cohen, 48, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 16 and appeared at court on January 30. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £430 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £172 victim surcharge.

• Antony John Edward Neece, 72, of Sywell Way, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 20 and appeared at court on January 30. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £140 victim surcharge.

• Damien Rutkowski, 32, of St Crispin Avenue, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 5 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 15-months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £140 victim surcharge.

• Vasile-Sorinel Macovei, 44, of Calder Close, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 5 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for four-months, fined £285 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Nicolae Smigliuc, 35, of Symington Street, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 16 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 16-months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

• Mikayal Reading, 20, of Highlands Drive, Daventry, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 16 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 19-months, fined £114 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £58 victim surcharge.

• Nicolae Borogan, 42, of Clevedon Road, Luton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 17 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 46-months, ordered to complete a community order and unpaid work as well as ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Regan Turney, 24, of Atterbury Way, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 17 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 14-months, fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £194 victim surcharge.

• Simon Mark Gibson, 34, of Droue Court, Rothwell, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 17 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 36-months, ordered to complete a community order and rehabilitation activity as well as ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Cory Ajay Robinson, 23, of Wake Way, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 17 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 14-months, fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £148 victim surcharge.

• Solomon Ibukun Adebiyi, 37, of Stanley Street, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 18 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 17-months, fined £553 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £221 victim surcharge.

• Luke Joyce, 22, of Andrews Way, Raunds, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 18 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 36-months, ordered to complete a community order as well as pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Troy Elliott Panton, 39, of Minerva Way, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 18 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 16-months, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £215 victim surcharge.

• Vladimir Popovici, 37, of Thirsk Road, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 18 and appeared at court on February 2. He was disqualified from driving for 28-months, ordered to complete a community order and unpaid work as well as pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Amy Davis, 25, Freeschool Street, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 20 and appeared at court on February 6. She was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £230 victim surcharge.

• Connor Taylor, 27, of High Street, Spalding, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 20 and appeared at court on February 6. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, ordered to complete a community order, alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity as well as pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.