IN COURT: Another four drink-drivers caught during Northamptonshire Christmas crackdown sentenced

Another four drink-drivers from Northamptonshire have been sentenced following a Christmas crackdown across the county.

Northamptonshire Police ran a campaign to name all drink-drivers arrested over the festive period in 2022, but extended it to include the FIFA World Cup, too.

The six-week crackdown saw 146 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol, or failing to provide a sample.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

The latest sentences handed out at Northampton Magistrates’ Court relating to the Christmas crackdown are:

• Francis McCarthy, 32, Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 23 and appeared at court on December 5. He was disqualified from driving for 46-months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Vadim Popa, 37, of Shrubfield Grove, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 29 and appeared at court on December 30. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £333 victim surcharge.

• Anatolis Zaicegs, 57, of Robinsons Meadow, Ledbury, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 23 and appeared at court on January 11. He was disqualified from driving for 28-months, ordered to carry out unpaid work and to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Joe Short, 26, of Duston Road, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 4 and appeared at court on January 12. He was disqualified from driving for 18-months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £440 victim surcharge.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Benjamin Smith, aged 37, of Denford Road, Kettering, who failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 22, 2022. He was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 3.