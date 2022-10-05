Scooter ‘completely destroyed’ in what firefighters believe to be ‘deliberate’ fire in Kingsthorpe

Firefighters believe that a scooter was set alight in Kingsthorpe “deliberately.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to a fire in Welford Road, Northampton on Sunday, October 2 just before 10pm.

A fire engine from The Mounts attended the scene, where firefighters found a scooter on fire and crews extinguished the flames using an extended hose reel.

A spokesman for the NFRS said: “The scooter was completely destroyed by the fire, and the make and model are unknown. It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.”

Fire crews left the scene at 10.30pm.

Earlier that same evening - between 9pm and 9.30pm - firefighters attended another suspected arson attack in the area in Henard Close, where rubber playground flooring had been placed into a metal bin and set alight.