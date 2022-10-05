Parts of a playground were burnt in a suspected arson in Kingsthorpe over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Henard Close in Kingsthorpe between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, October 2.

On arrival, they discovered that rubber playground flooring had been placed into a metal bin and set alight.

Suspected arson had been reported in the nearby Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground play area in August.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This is being investigated by the Neighbourhood Policing Team and anyone who has any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000575242.”

This follows after reports of vandals leaving a trail of fire damage at the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, which backs onto Henard Close, in the early hours of the morning on August 24.

The vandalism saw unknown offenders set fire to the rubber around the plea area and attempt to set fire to one of the climbing frame’s wooden posts.

Parents in the area reported that their children had been returning home from the playground covered in charcoal, oily residue and pieces of melted rubber and tarmac as a result of the vandalism.

A reporter visited the playground on Wednesday (August 31) and saw charred wooden posts connected to the climbing frames and melted tarmac where the play area had been burnt in several places.

It is not currently clear if the two incidents of suspected arson are linked.