Rushden man in court charged with sexual assault

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:59 BST
A man has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Rushden.

Paul Trietline, 47, was charged with sexual assault by touching over an incident in Irchester Road on the evening of March 22.

Trietline, of Millers Close, Rushden, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 20.

He was bailed ahead of his next magistrates court appearance on June 28.