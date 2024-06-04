Rogue landlord banned from letting houses for three years after failures across four homes in Northampton
Stephen John Cunningham, of Bramley Close, Cogenhoe, is now subject to a banning order, which prevents him from letting houses, engaging in letting agency work and property management work in England from June 17, 2024 to May 16, 2027.
According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), a First Tier Tribunal granted the order against 60-year-old Cunningham in May 2024, following a three-year investigation.
Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, added: “This banning order sends out a strong message to all landlords across West Northamptonshire that the council will utilise all its legal options to ensure that there is no place for criminal and rogue landlords operating in our private rented accommodation sector.”
Last year, Cunningham was convicted of 21 offences under the Housing Act 2004. Magistrates fined him more than £100,000.
The charges – related to four properties in St Michael’s Road, Allen Road, Gordon Street, St Mary’s Court in 2020 - include a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) not being licensed properly, not keeping a fire escape free from obstruction, not maintaining fire alarms, not maintaining the property to “good, clean repair” and more.
A council spokesman said: “The District Judge stated that the tenants were vulnerable and there was reasonable expectation that the landlord would provide a safe home.”
Any concerns around housing issues at HMOs should be reported to the council on its website.