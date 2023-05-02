Northampton landlord fined more than £100k after running four unlicensed Houses of Multiple Occupancy
All properties were unlicensed and not maintained to the correct standard when housing officers visited in March 2020
A Northampton landlord has been fined more than £100,000 after admitting several offences relating to unlicensed Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).
Stephen John Cunningham, of Bramley Close, Cogenhoe pleaded guilty to 21 charges, relating to four properties in St Michael’s Road, Allen Road, Gordon Street, St Mary’s Court and the state of repair of said properties in 2020.
The charges include a HMO not being licensed properly, not keeping a fire escape free from obstruction, not maintaining fire alarms, not maintaining the property to “good, clean repair” and more.
The 59-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 20, 2023 where he was sentenced for the offences. He was fined a total of £100,000 and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge.
West Northamptonshire Council says its private sector housing team inspected the properties in March 2020 under a housing warrant after complaints were raised over noise concerns, fly-tipping and waste accumulations. It was found that all four properties were unlicensed HMO and that each had significant defects.
A council spokesman said: “The District Judge stated that the tenants were vulnerable and there was reasonable expectation that the landlord would provide a safe home.”
Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure added: “It is a landlord’s responsibility to maintain their properties and ensure they do not become a burden on the community. In this case, it is clear from the complaints received that the landlord had little respect for the tenants or the area in which the property is situated.
“I hope this prosecution is a warning to all rogue landlords as our Housing Team are committed to making renting safer for our residents and stopping rogue and criminal landlords.
“This case demonstrates that we will act when members of the public contact us with their concerns.”
The council also added that if anyone has a concern around housing issues at HMOs, they should report them on its website so its team can investigate.