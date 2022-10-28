Arrests for trolling, online abuse and malicious communications are soaring in Northamptonshire, new figures show.

Using social media as a platform for hate and abuse has been in the spotlight in recent years, particularly following high-profile events such as England's loss in last year’s European Championship final which saw players targeted by racist abuse.

In the UK, two main offences cover online abuse. Section 127 offences, which specifically relate to digital technology, and section one of the Malicious Communications Act 1988 which also covers 'old-fashioned' ways of communicating such as letters and phone calls but is often used for online harassment.

Arrests for malicious communications are soaring in Northamptonshire.

Figures from Northamptonshire Police, obtained through a freedom of information request, show 310 arrests were made across both offences in 2021. That is up by a whopping 73 percent from 179 just the year before.

In 2021, 139 arrests were for section 127 offences, and 171 were under the Malicious Communications Act.

Just five years earlier in 2016 — the first year figures were kept — there were just 26 arrests made for similar offences.

In some cases, individuals may be arrested for more than one offence, meaning an arrest could appear multiple times in these figures.

Glitch, a charity working to end online abuse, called the issue a huge problem that has “only become more urgent” in recent years.

Gabriela de Oliveira, head of policy, research and campaigns at the charity, said that women and marginalised groups in particular are “paying the price” for a lack of action from the tech companies.

Another freedom of information request made to the Crown Prosecution Service shows prosecutions across both offences combined have surged across England and Wales, with 7,000 charges resulting in court hearings in 2021 — including 112 in Northamptonshire during 2021.

In 2021, 52 prosecutions were for section 127 offences and 60 were for malicious communications.

The Law Commission, a body which keeps the law of England and Wales under review, has labelled both offences outdated and called for them to be replaced.

In February, the Government committed to taking on the commission's recommendations in its Online Safety Bill.

Tony Neate, CEO at cybersecurity website Get Safe Online, which provides advice on using the internet responsibly, fears the Online Safety Bill may address some of these issues but warns tech companies also need to improve how they moderate content.

He added: “Our advice with online abuse is consistent: Ignore, report and whatever you do, do not respond.”

The Online Safety Bill is also set to impose penalties on social media companies that do not clamp down on abuse on their platforms, although its passage through Parliament has been dogged by delays.