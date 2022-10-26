Judge brands Northampton man ‘cowardly’ for assaulting former partner and running from scene

A Northampton man has been sent to prison for assaulting his former partner and stealing her phone after accusing her of infidelity.

Lewis Buckland, aged 23, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 26 after pleading guilty to assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and theft.

The court heard that - on March 28, 2022 - Buckland and his former partner were staying at his grandfather’s property when they began to argue about a video.

Lewis Buckland, aged 23, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 26.

Serena Varathapajah, prosecuting, said Buckland accused his former partner of cheating as a result of the video on her phone. The woman asked for her phone back so that she could call a taxi to leave but Buckland refused.

The court heard that a struggle ensued and they both fell out of bed and onto the floor. Buckland then hurled his former partner’s phone out of the window, bit her on the top of her arm, scratched her and hit her - the court heard.

Ms Varathapajah said a young woman entered the room in a bid to diffuse the situation but the defendant pushed her and slapped her hand in response.

The court heard that Buckland fled from the house after police were called, taking the damaged phone with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim claims that the retail value of her phone was £600 and she paid around £26 a month as part of her contract.

The defendant was arrested and interviewed by police and he denied the offences, alleging self defence. He gave no comment answers to all other questions.

Buckland has seven previous convictions for a total of 17 offences committed between 2018 and 2020, including the assault of an emergency worker.

The court heard that he committed the assault and theft when he was on licence for previous offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Muir, in mitigation, told the court that Buckland “wants to be a better person” and his previous convictions are almost all driving based with only one violent offence.

The defence barrister added: “I make the submission that this is out of character for him and not an offence that is likely to reoccur.”

Mr Recorder Sprawson told the court that he is satisfied that teeth can cause sufficient harm when they are used as a weapon.

The court heard that Buckland’s offending was aggravated by his antecedent history, him being on licence for previous offences and the fact that the assault was committed in a domestic context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sprawson, addressing the defendant, said: “You cowardly ran away from the situation and, even when you were arrested and interviewed, you did not have the courage to apologise and express remorse for what you did.”